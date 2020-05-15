Michael F. Diana Jr.
January 8, 1941 - May 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Michael F. Diana Jr., a lifetime resident of Middletown, NY passed away Monday May 11, 2020. He was 79.
He was the son of the late Michael F. and Marie (Kata) Diana Sr., born on January 8, 1941 in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1959, attended O.C.C.C, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in Education. He married Madalyn Purdue and they spent 49 years together until her death in 2018.
He was the owner of Diana's Village Inn in Florida, NY and according to the staff he was "one in a million". He loved his summer long vacations at the Jersey Shore, where he would bake himself to a crisp until the sun went down. He was meticulous; made sure to iron his outfits for the week every Sunday night. He loved to go gambling with his aunts in Atlantic City, he used his "Bible" aka the TV guide to plan out his weekly TV viewing schedule, he loved being a "silent judge" for the Miss America pageants.
He was a beloved teacher for over 30 years in the Monroe-Woodbury School District. He made a lasting impression on both his colleagues, as well as all his students. He also spent many years as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind.
Most of all he loved Friday pizza nights from Brother Bruno's, Coca-Cola, HIS SLEEP, and our Mom.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Diana-Andres and Matthew Diana and his wife, Lisa; his brother, Edward A. Diana and his wife, Mary of Middletown, NY; two granddaughters, Arianna and Mackenzie; nephew, Gregg Sayers, nieces: Stacie Sayers-Carilli, Beth Sayers Lome, Danielle Diana-Smith and Lindsay Diana-Shepherd; and many cousins.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Thomas A. Diana and several aunts and uncles: Thomas F. Diana "Fuzzy", Dominick Diana, Benjamin Kata, Mary B. Diana, Caroline Critelli, Gracie Diana, Antoinette Mauro, Rose Cappozella, Jenny McMahon, Josephine Lavigna, Stella Kata.
Most will remember him for his wicked sense of humor, uncanny wit, and his charisma.
We will remember him just as Dad- forever in his Blue PJ's, Robe and slippers without the toes.
PS: Mom, Zippy the Wonder Slug is on his way!! TAG- You're it!!!
To view the service for Michael via live web-stream, please visit our website www.applebee-mcphillips.com at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum, St. Josephs Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.applebee-mcphillips.com
January 8, 1941 - May 11, 2020
Middletown, NY
Michael F. Diana Jr., a lifetime resident of Middletown, NY passed away Monday May 11, 2020. He was 79.
He was the son of the late Michael F. and Marie (Kata) Diana Sr., born on January 8, 1941 in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1959, attended O.C.C.C, and graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a degree in Education. He married Madalyn Purdue and they spent 49 years together until her death in 2018.
He was the owner of Diana's Village Inn in Florida, NY and according to the staff he was "one in a million". He loved his summer long vacations at the Jersey Shore, where he would bake himself to a crisp until the sun went down. He was meticulous; made sure to iron his outfits for the week every Sunday night. He loved to go gambling with his aunts in Atlantic City, he used his "Bible" aka the TV guide to plan out his weekly TV viewing schedule, he loved being a "silent judge" for the Miss America pageants.
He was a beloved teacher for over 30 years in the Monroe-Woodbury School District. He made a lasting impression on both his colleagues, as well as all his students. He also spent many years as a coach for Odyssey of the Mind.
Most of all he loved Friday pizza nights from Brother Bruno's, Coca-Cola, HIS SLEEP, and our Mom.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Diana-Andres and Matthew Diana and his wife, Lisa; his brother, Edward A. Diana and his wife, Mary of Middletown, NY; two granddaughters, Arianna and Mackenzie; nephew, Gregg Sayers, nieces: Stacie Sayers-Carilli, Beth Sayers Lome, Danielle Diana-Smith and Lindsay Diana-Shepherd; and many cousins.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Thomas A. Diana and several aunts and uncles: Thomas F. Diana "Fuzzy", Dominick Diana, Benjamin Kata, Mary B. Diana, Caroline Critelli, Gracie Diana, Antoinette Mauro, Rose Cappozella, Jenny McMahon, Josephine Lavigna, Stella Kata.
Most will remember him for his wicked sense of humor, uncanny wit, and his charisma.
We will remember him just as Dad- forever in his Blue PJ's, Robe and slippers without the toes.
PS: Mom, Zippy the Wonder Slug is on his way!! TAG- You're it!!!
To view the service for Michael via live web-stream, please visit our website www.applebee-mcphillips.com at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020. Entombment will follow in the Queen of Peace Mausoleum, St. Josephs Cemetery, Middletown.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Www.applebee-mcphillips.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 16, 2020.