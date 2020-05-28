Michael F. Lynch, Sr.

December 17, 1945 - May 18, 2020

Monroe, NY

Michael F. Lynch, Sr. of Monroe, New York died on May 18, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in Manhattan.

He was 74 years of age.

Mike (as he liked to be called) was a veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1963 to 1966. He was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church Parish, the American Legion Post 488, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Joseph Duelk, Jr., Division 1, Monroe, NY.

He was born December 17, 1945 in Rockaway Beach to Michael J. and Isabella (Doyle) Lynch. He lived most of his life in Ozone Park, Queens.

He is survived by his wife, Irene (Majowka) Lynch; his sister, Isabella Barry; children: Elizabeth Lynch-Melo and her husband, Michael, Margaret Lynch-Mullahy and her husband, Michael, Michael Lynch and his wife, Kelly, and Patricia Lynch; his grandchildren: Michael, Rachel, Kevin, Anthony, Michael, and Julia; as well as many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. He also is survived by his brothers-in-law, John and Carl Majowka. He was predeceased by his grandson, Joseph, and his brothers, Dennis and Francis.

Mike teased each and every one of them, but if he teased you, you knew he loved you.

Mike always found pride in providing for his family by whatever means necessary. As a teen, he worked at carnivals across the country. He later helped operate a Carvel store, worked as an armed guard, and as the foreman for a wholesale fish supply company and for a teamsters moving company. After moving to Monroe, he owned and operated his own business, earning him the nickname "Grandpa Smoothie."

Family was most important to Mike and he loved nothing more than large family dinners and getting together with his extended family -- and no one else was allowed to carve the turkey. He held high expectations and didn't bend, guiding his family along the straight and narrow. He was the epicenter of strength, pride and laughter for his family.

He donated much time and energy to the American Legion Post 488, serving as commander from May 2016 to May 2017. He ran the post's Queen of Hearts fundraiser, and often helped at the post's events, serving lunch to veterans at Valley View Center, at picnics for people with special needs, participating in the honor guard and much more.

Due to the current New York State Health Department guidelines and restrictions, on public gathering, the family will be able to receive individuals during the hours of 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. Please contact the funeral home during the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to schedule a time. You must contact the funeral home prior to arriving so as not to exceed the number of individuals, allowed to attend (10 people).

Due to the current restrictions of burial grounds, a private burial will take place at Orange County Veterans Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you make a memorial contribution in Mike's name to Sloan Kettering Memorial Hospital, c/o Dr. Horwitz, T Cell Lymphoma Research, 530 E. 74th Street, New York, NY 10021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store