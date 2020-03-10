|
Michael Faline
October 16, 1950 - March 9, 2020
Warwick, NY
Michael Faline of Warwick, NY, owner of Mike Faline Roofing & Siding, entered into rest peacefully with his wife by his side on Monday, March 9, 2020 at home. He was 69.
Mike was a devout Catholic and a 45 year member of St. Stephen's Church. He was a lover of nature and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed playing soccer. He was a true family man and loyal friend who loved his entire family, especially his grandchildren.
The son of the late Thomas Faline and Charlotte Eberhardt Faline, he was born on October 16, 1950 in Paterson, NJ.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Joan Faline; sons, Michael Faline and wife Christine of Warwick; Matthew Faline and wife Christina of Greenville; and Joseph Faline and girlfriend Rose Perna of Boulder, Montana; daughter, Erin Reagan and husband Matthew of Warwick; seven grandchildren: Sophia, Charlotte, Quinn, Gabriel, Thomas, Isla and Anna; brother, Thomas Faline & wife Kathleen of Marstons Mills, MA; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 13th at St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990. Burial of cremains will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17th at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home
To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020