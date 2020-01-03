|
Michael Francis O'Reilly
September 1, 1957 - December 19, 2019
Auburn, CA - Formerly of Monroe, NY
Michael O'Reilly, 62 of Auburn, CA, formerly of Monroe, NY passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2019.
Michael was born in Manhattan, NY on September 1, 1957 to the late Michael Francis O'Reilly and the late Mary Theresa (Connors) O'Reilly. He lived in the Inwood section of Manhattan, attending Good Shepard School until his family moved to Monroe, NY in 1969. Michael attended Monroe-Woodbury High School and graduated in 1975. He met his former wife, Kathy Kremers, the mother of his son, Michael at Monroe-Woodbury High School.
Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He began basic training at Lackland AFB, TX and proudly served at several bases in California. He graduated from California State University at Sacramento with a BS & MBA in Finance. Michael embarked on a long financial/banking career with Bank of America and retired from American River Bank.
Basketball was a passion for Michael. He was an integral part of Monroe-Woodbury's varsity basketball team and enjoyed playing in the summer league at Smith's Clove Park in Monroe. Michael continued to play basketball in the Air Force and in college. He remained active in the sport, playing until very recently in many local men's leagues or pick-up games.
Michael was an avid reader, lover of literature, and friend of the libraries. Books relating to historical events piqued his interest, often leading to visits the historical sites to gain a greater appreciation of the events.
His passion for the outdoors and exploring was limitless. Michael delighted in kayaking, tubing rivers, hiking and camping. Many of these excursions occurred in our National Parks, which he treasured.
Michael loved his property, having a passion for renovating it both inside and out. Often these restorations were completed single-handedly. The outcome of his labor was astonishing. Michael took an overgrown mountainside backyard and transformed it into an outdoor oasis complete with walking paths, bucolic sitting areas and waterfalls. He was active on the board of his homeowners association. Michael created a plan to help protect the neighborhood from the spread of wild fires that has plagued California in recent years. At the time of his passing, the plan was 95% complete.
Even though California was his home for most of his life, being a New Yorker was ingrained in him. He followed all the New York sports teams and our weather. Michael searched far and wide for New York pizza and hard rolls on the west coast — none compared. When returning to New York to visit family and friends, Michael ate pizza for every meal and stuffed his suitcase with hard rolls to bring back with him to California.
Michael is survived by his son, Michael Patrick O'Reilly of Sacramento; brothers, James O'Reilly (Monica) of Cypress, TX and Thomas O'Reilly of Newburgh, NY; sisters, Ann Marie Morris (James) of Monroe, NY and Maureen Farrell of Goshen, NY; nephews: Brendan Morris, Patrick Morris and Liam Farrell; nieces: Jessica O'Reilly, Cathlin O'Reilly, Kathleen Farrell, Megan Farrell and Kelsey Morris; aunts, Margaret Sheehan, Eileen Tracy; uncle, James (Irene) Connors; and many cousins in New York, New Jersey, Canada and Ireland.
Visitation was held on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements and cremation care were entrusted to Chapel of the Hills, 1331 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA. A celebration of Michael's life will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 10 E 40th St, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020