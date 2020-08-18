Fr. Michael G. Cedro
June 2, 1972 - August 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Fr. Michael G. Cedro, Pastor of Holy Cross Church in South Centerville, NY, died unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at his home. He was 48.
The son of Caroline and Michael Cedro, he was born on June 2, 1972 in Brooklyn, NY. He was a graduate of St. Peter's Boys high School in Staten Island, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and lettered in tennis. In 1998, he entered the St. John Neuman Seminary in Riverdale, NY and then onto St. Joseph's Seminary in Yonkers, NY. He was ordained as a Deacon in 2003. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 15, 2004. His first assignment as a priest was at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, NY, then St. Augustine in Ossining, and St. Joseph's in Poughkeepsie. In 2012, Fr. Michael became Pastor of Holy Cross Church in South Centerville, NY.
Fr. Michael Cedro was friends and his devoted parishioners. He was an avid Mets fan and loved to watch his "Big Band Theory" on t.v. He enjoyed taking trips to Disney and cruising with his parents. He was cherished by his family, especially his two nephews, who were everything to him. His vocation was his focus and his God and Church came first for Fr. Michael.
A statement from his mother says, "He was the light of our lives, and loved so much by our family". His father continued in a statement, "when things looked bleak, he always had a way to shine light on things".
He is survived by his parents, Michael and Carolyn Cedro; his sister, Jennifer Puglia and her husband, Sal and his two adoring nephews, Nicholas and Salvatore. He is loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well. He is now in heaven with his four grandparents and His lord.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 626 County Route 22, South Centerville, NY. An evening Mass celebrated outside the church at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with the Very Rev. Bishop Colacicco. On Thursday, August 20, 2020, an outdoor Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his Eminence, Cardinal Timothy Dolan at 11 a.m. Both services will be webcast. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Staten Island. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, there may be a wait for guests to pay their respects inside the church.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Peters High School, 200 Clinton Ave., SI, NY 10310.
To view an online video tribute or the webcast services, visit https://www.facebook.com/holycrossandols/
Arrangements are under the direction of Scarpaci Funeral Home in Brooklyn.