Michael G. Seeler
December 9, 1956 - January 13, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Michael G. Seeler of Greenwood Lake, NY, a plumber and longtime resident of the area, passed away on January 13, 2020 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. He was 63.
The son of the late Robert and Mildred Seeler, he was born on December 9, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Seeler at home; his children: Briana Ciardullo and her husband, Stefan of Matamoras, PA, Marc Seeler and his partner, Julie Chiappa of Yonkers, NY and Danny Seeler and his wife, Dianna of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Giavanna Ciardullo and Marley Seeler.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kenny Seeler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Lakeside Community Club, 66 Somerville Road, Hewitt, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home Greenwood Lake, NY 845-477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020