Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Seeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael G. Seeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael G. Seeler Obituary
Michael G. Seeler
December 9, 1956 - January 13, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Michael G. Seeler of Greenwood Lake, NY, a plumber and longtime resident of the area, passed away on January 13, 2020 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. He was 63.
The son of the late Robert and Mildred Seeler, he was born on December 9, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Seeler at home; his children: Briana Ciardullo and her husband, Stefan of Matamoras, PA, Marc Seeler and his partner, Julie Chiappa of Yonkers, NY and Danny Seeler and his wife, Dianna of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Giavanna Ciardullo and Marley Seeler.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kenny Seeler.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Lakeside Community Club, 66 Somerville Road, Hewitt, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home Greenwood Lake, NY 845-477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -