Michael Glassman
January 20, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Irving Michael 'Mike' Glassman (1941-2020) of Newburgh, NY passed away on November 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Louis Glassman and his two brothers, Charles and Martin Glassman.
Father of Allison Glassman of New Fairfield, CT and Jennifer Hedberg of Plainville, MA. Grandfather to Maggie, Sean, Daniel, and Sarah.
He loved making us all laugh and watching his grandchildren grow up.
Mike was born in New York, New York. Mike started his career as a history teacher at Haaren High School in Manhattan, New York. He then started his own Travel Agency in Newburgh, NY called Jetport Travel, where he worked for the majority of his career. When he retired he was able to focus on his true passion which was writing. He wrote while working and collaborating with many other aspiring writers to publish and produce plays, stories and poems.
He will be missed by many, especially his grandchildren.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
