Michael H. Krum
November 1, 1960 - March 14, 2019
Ferndale, NY
Michael H. Krum, of Ferndale, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center. He was 58.
He was the son of Betty Davis Krum and the late Harold Krum, born on November 1, 1960 in DeBruce, NY.
Michael enjoyed working with his hands, farming and woodworking. He was an outdoorsman and could often be found hunting or fishing. He was President of the Hunter Road Hunting Club. His biggest passion was spending time with his grandsons. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Davis of Ferndale; his mother, Betty Krum; grandchildren, Anthony P. and Scott R. LaRusso; his sisters, Patricia Cady and Rosemarie Finkle; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Anita Williams.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name are requested to be made to Jennifer Davis, P.O. Box 520, Woodbourne, NY 12788. Donations will be used for the future education of Michael's grandsons, Anthony and Scott LaRusso.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 17th at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street. Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019