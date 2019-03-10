|
Michael Harold Stone
July 31, 1952 - March 7, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Michael Harold Stone of New Windsor, NY passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Newburgh. He was 66.
The son of Elizabeth Stien Stone and the late Richard Harold Stone, he was born July 31, 1952 in Stamford, NY.
Mike was a truck driver for New England Motor Freight, Maybrook, NY.
Survivors include his three daughters: Jessica Walker and Monte,
Allex Stone and Paul Cray, and Cathi Stone; grandchildren: Caitlynn and Michael Moran, Monte and Kori Walker; mother, Elizabeth Stone; sister, Barbara Ferranti; brother, Ray Stone.
Along with his father, he was predeceased by his wife, Donna and his daughter, Casey.
There will be a celebration of Mike's life from 12 to 4 p.m. on March 16 at Rick's Place, 74 Frozen Ridge Rd., Newburgh, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004. suicidepreventionlifeline.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019