|
|
Michael J. Cavallaro
March 29, 1956 - December 9, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Michael J. Cavallaro of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Monday December 9, 2019 in Middletown, NY. He was 63.
The son of Mary Scali, Michael was born on March 29, 1956 in Middletown, NY.
Michael had a cleaning business that he operated in Orange County, NY. He also worked many carnivals in the area. He was a practical joker and always wanted to know the time and weather.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Scali and father, Dick Downing. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Steven Cavallaro and his granddaughter, Jalyiah.
Survivors include his daughters: Sarah Cavallaro, Michelle Cavallaro, Rachel Cavallaro, and Leah Cavallaro; his sisters: Virginia Scali Pingotti Gollihue and Keila Garcia; his grandchildren: Lynissa, Jada, Jasiah, Omari, Neliyah, Jaeda, Tristin, Janyia, and Kiam. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16 at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019