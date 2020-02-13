|
|
Michael J. Derych
July 23, 1942 - February 12, 2020
Warwick, NY
Michael J. Derych of Warwick, NY passed away with his family by his side on February 12, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born in Englewood Hospital, Englewood, NJ on July 23, 1942, he was the son of Mildred (nee Yurco) and Michael J. Derych, Sr. of West New York, NJ.
Michael was raised in West New York, NJ and graduated from Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, and became a successful career salesman for data products of the auto industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, telling stories, and especially fishing. Michael had a sunny disposition. Loved by everyone, he was one of those individuals who lit up a room and would have everyone laughing in no time with his famous dad jokes.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Kathy; daughter, Chelsea Colandrea and her husband, Adam of Warwick; son, Michael John Derych III and his wife, Jaclyn of Stockholm, NJ; two grandsons, Michael Joseph Derych and William John Derych; brother, Donald Derych and his wife, Linda of Little Rock, AR; sister, Susan Popp and her husband, Keith of West Milford, NJ; nephews: James Derych, Tom Derych, Keith Popp, Jr.; niece, Kristin Popp.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 16 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17 at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Stephen's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020