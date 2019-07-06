|
Michael J. Esposito
November 5, 1976 - July 4, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
Michael J. Esposito passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by family in Goshen, NY. He was 42 years old. Son of Michael and Lillian LeFebvre Esposito, he was born November 5, 1976 in Suffern, NY.
Michael was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a volunteer at Highland Mills Fire Company. Michael worked as a Customer Support Engineer for the Software Security System Company: Qognify in Pearl River, NY.
Survivors include his mother and father, Michael and Lillian of Ormond Beach, FL; his sisters, Alison Esposito of New York, NY, Julia Milmore and her husband, Robert of Cornwall, NY; and his niece and nephews: Liliana, Robbie, and Michael.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on July 10 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will follow at Orange County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to , P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH, 45250-0301.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 6 to July 7, 2019