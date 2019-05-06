|
|
Michael J. Evans
November 12, 1942 - May 5, 2019
Liberty, NY
Michael J. Evans, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at home. He was 76. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Lorraine (Brodish) Evans, born on November 12, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY.
Michael proudly served our country in the US Army and the US Air Force. He had a passion for the arts, and made them his career, working as a printer and photographer. He was a member of the National Photography Association and had many of his photographs published. He was also an honorary member of the Neversink Fire Department and photographed many of their events as well. In his free time when he wasn't behind a camera, he would play music, when he was 13 years old he played piano at Carnegie Hall, and he self-taught many of the different instruments that he played. He was also a member of the VEC Ham Radio Organization, his Ham Radio tag was KD2HBZ formerly KC2IS.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Veronica "Roni" Evans; his children, John (Sue) Skinner, Deana (Michael) Fritz, Shelly (Dale) Klein, Carrie Rau and Scott (Linda) Evans; his 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as many close brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Eugene Morton; and his grandson, Ethan Gildersleeve.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 S. Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. at the funeral home Rev. Walter Haff will officiate. Burial will follow at Sullivan County Veterans Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 7, 2019