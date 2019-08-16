|
Michael J. Falcone
June 24, 1955 - August 8, 2019
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Michael J. Falcone of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on August 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh, NY. He was 64 years old.
The son of the late Frank Falcone and Josephine (Presutti) Falcone, Mike was born on June 24, 1955 in Cornwall, NY. Mike was an Auto Body Technician for the USMA Motor Pool, West Point, NY for over 30 years.
A true patriot with a great love for Christmas and The Honeymooners, Mike enjoyed life most when he was riding his Harley. He felt most at ease riding Route 97 to The Hawk's Nest, overlooking the Delaware Water Gap. Mike also had a love for the Blues and good music; among his favorites were John Lee Hooker, Gregg Allman, Marshall Tucker, Muddy Waters, The Beatles, and Howlin' Wolf. His many friends and family will forever remember Mike's ability to tell a good joke and make everyone laugh.
Mike is survived by his true love, Teri, and his beloved dog, Georgie at home; his brother: Richard (with whom he shared a daily 10 a.m. phone call) and sister-in-law, Cynthia Falcone of Pulaski, NY; his sister: Anita Falcone of Montgomery, NY; nephew: Erik Deitz; grandnephew: Skylar Deitz; and niece: Jessica Deitz and Meghan Deitz of Montgomery, NY. Mike is predeceased by his nephew: Frankie Falcone.
A Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Faith will be held at a later date. Please check the funeral home website for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to the Hudson Valley SPCA: 940 Little Britain Rd., New Windsor, NY 12553.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
If you knew Mike, you'd know that during this somber time, rather than grieving, he would prefer you to raise a Budweiser, put on a Blues album, kick up your heels, and remember him fondly. He is now riding high and free.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019