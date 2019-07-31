|
Michael J. Marino
July 15, 1982 - July 30, 2019
Bloomingburg, NY
Michael J. Marino, Iron Worker for Local 46 in Queens, NY and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away from complications due to emergency surgery on Tuesday July 30, 2019 in Queens, NY. He was 37.
The son of Leonard J. Marino and Linda Molzahn Marino, he was born on July 15, 1982 in Middletown NY. Michael enlisted in the Army Reserve, Detachment 3, 854th Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division and served his country from 2003-2005. On March 26, 2004 Specialist Michael J. Marino was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his actions in spotting a sniper, using his own body to provide cover for his fellow sentinel, and returning suppressive fire during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
Survivors include his parents, Leonard and Linda at home; brother, Mark Marino of Bloomingburg; sisters, Jennifer Molzahn of Bloomingburg, Lauren Marino of Congers, and Catherine Marino of Middletown; paternal grandparent, Leonard Marino, maternal grandparents, Catherine and Walter Kierzkowski; nieces, Ashleigh Molzahn and Gemma Gove, nephew, Matthew Jagusch; his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Glatt and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Michael is predeceased by his brother, Matthew L. Marino and his grandmother, Libby Marino.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday August 2 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home, 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Bloomingburg. Burial will take place with full Military honors in Bloomingburg Cemetery immediately following.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019