Michael J. McAfee
October 16, 1942 - August 3, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Michael J. McAfee, retired Curator of History at The U.S.M.A. at West Point for over 48 years and a long-time area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was 76.
The son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Landis) McAfee, Michael was born on Friday, October 16, 1942 in Athens, OH.
Michael graduated high school in Athens, OH and went on to earn his BA as well as his MA from Ohio University in 1964 and 1966 respectively. He attained his Ph.D.-ABD, from the University of Cincinnati in 1970. He then began his career at U.S.M.A. Michael was also a Senior Advisory Editor of Military Images magazine, writing a continuing series entitled "Uniforms & History." He was also a long-time member of The Company of Military Historians.
Michael married his beloved Judith (Stutzman) McAfee. Judith predeceased Michael in 2014.
Michael is survived by his sons, Scott McAfee and his wife, Katherine and Todd McAfee and his wife, Mitzi, both of Newburgh; grandsons, Marshall and Miles McAfee.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019