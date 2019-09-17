|
Michael J. Pettine, Jr.
December 20, 1936 - September 16, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Michael J Pettine Jr., a longtime resident of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. He was born December 20, 1936 to the late Michael and Theresa Pettine Sr.
Mike leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Wilma; his daughter, Michele McCurry (Darren) and three grandsons, Christopher, Kyle McCurry and Michael Hulse; his sister, Geraldine Lee; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Terri Ann; his sister, Elizabeth and brother, Fred who were there to welcome him.
Mike was a member of the Army National Guard and then worked for Central Hudson for 30 years retiring in 1996. He is a lifetime member of Black Rock Rod and Gun Club and Goodnow Flow Association. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his cabin in the Adirondack Mountains.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 20 at Brooks Funeral Home at 11 a.m.; burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
