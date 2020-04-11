|
|
Michael John Pomares
October 1, 1969 - April 3, 2020
Blooming Grove, NY
On Friday, April 3, 2020 Michael Pomares, 50, passed away at St. Anthony's Hospital in Warwick, NY. He resided in Blooming Grove, NY. Michael was the son of John Henry Pomares and Rose Ann (McBride) Pomares.
He was survived by his father, John and mother, Rose Ann; his brother, William and spouse, Michele, and their children, Maria and Anthony, as well as by numerous cousins and relatives. His father, John, died on April 6, three days after his son's passing.
Michael attended Monroe-Woodbury Central School and was graduated from Ithaca College with a bachelor's degree in philosophy and Music. He was employed by G. Schirmer Music Sales in Chester, NY.
Michael played the clarinet for many years with local marching and concert bands.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the sport with his friends on Orange County courses. Mike enjoyed playing impromptu volleyball and basketball games as well as playing club volleyball. For many seasons he especially liked coaching, both professionally and as a volunteer, the women's volleyball teams at Vassar College where he had many friends among the players and fellow coaches.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020