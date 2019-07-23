|
|
Michael John
"Muggo" Reynolds
September 6, 1960 - July 22, 2019
Monroe, NY
Michael John "Muggo" Reynolds passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 58 years old. Son of the late Henry James and Elizabeth T. "Betty" Uhelsky Reynolds, he was born on September 6, 1960 in Suffern, New York.
Michael was a retired custodian with Monroe-Woodbury Central Schools in Central Valley, NY.
Survivors include his sisters, Marie and her husband, Hugh Byrnes of Chester, NY, and Elizabeth Reynolds of Monroe, NY. Michael is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by three brothers: Henry, Joe, and John.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY. Interment will take place immediately after in Cemetery of the Highlands, 634-640 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019