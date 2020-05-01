Michael John Wood
April 25, 1940 - April 26, 2020
Bloomingburg, NY
Michael John Wood, a longtime area resident, died on April 26, 2020, the day after his birthday, at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 80 years old.
The son of the late John and Marie Frank Wood, he was born on April 25, 1940 at Horton Hospital in Middletown. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School then St. Alberts Junior Seminary for Freshman Year of High School. He later attended and graduated from Middletown Twin Towers High School. Mike joined Civil Air Patrol and started flight instruction where he earned his pilot's license.
Mike loved to fly and enjoyed taking his friends up to experience the thrill, sometimes for their first time. He was very skillful at handling the plane so that they enjoyed the flight even when a little apprehensive about it.
He also was an avid camper and spent many happy days in the Thousand Islands at the Grass Point State Park near Clayton NY. He described the park as his favorite place on Earth.
Mike managed the Photography Departments at Lloyds Shopping Center in Middletown and Sullivan's Department store in Liberty, NY. After his time at those retail stores, he joined Orange County Plumbing for HVAC Sales & Design and later Schmitz Wholesale Plumbing for HVAC Design. Until his retirement, Mike worked for 35 years full/part time at Orange County Airport Operations until retirement.
A long time resident of the area, living most recently in Bloomingburg NY, The Quick Way Diner was his second home and he had his own table and spot at the counter. They all called him Mr. Mike!
Mike is survived by his life partner, Carolyn Otis; brothers, Donat Wood and Terry Wood and wife, Judy; his nephews: Frank Wood and his wife, Janet, Brian Wood and his wife, Susan, Matthew Wood and his wife, Patty, Andrew Wood and his wife, Amy ,Scott Wood and his wife, Zebeda; niece, Neeta Wood and daughter, Aaliyah; as well as many cousins upstate, grand nephews and nieces and countless children and friends that have come into his life over the years.
He was predeceased by his parents, John Q. Wood and Marie E. Wood; grandparents: Ivan and Minnie Wood, Wilbur G. Frink and Mary Anne T. Frink; and sister-in-law, Nancy Wood.
Cremation was private. Please visit https://www.applebee-mcphillips.com/obituaries/Michael-Wood to view a video tribute to Mike and post a condolence for his family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.