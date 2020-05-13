Michael Johnathan Stone
March 26, 1959 - May 4, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Mr. Michael Johnathan Stone of Cuddebackville, NY died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Bon Secours Community Hospital. He was 61. He was born March 26, 1959 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late Robert Stone and the late Joan Naviski Stone.
Michael was married to Michelle Marrapodi for over 15 years prior to her passing in 1999.
He worked as a Shop Steward/Foreman for Local #157, Manhattan, NY for over 35 years.
A Family Statement Read: "Michael J Stone was a very hard working man who committed his time, work and dedication to being in the union for 35+ years. He was a very loving father who took care of his son from the day he was born until his passing. He was a loving friend to all who had the grace of knowing him and being in his presence, Mike would light up a room with a smile and a very weird joke but he always kept people smiling and they always felt welcomed. He was always known for working on the house and playing music as loud as he could, that he would whistle and sing over it so the whole neighborhood heard him. He was always full of life and love and he will be deeply missed and loved by many and touched a lot of people's hearts in his 61 years of living."
Surviving are his sons: Michael Stone of Cuddebackville, NY, and Christopher Marrapodi of Pine Bush, NY; daughters: Jennifer Flannigan of Bronx, NY, and Michelle Marrapodi of Bronx, NY; brothers: Richard Stone of Yonkers, NY, and Thomas Stone and his wife, Melinda of Summitville, NY; grandson: Gabriel Stone; also several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Stone, and his brother, Bobby Stone.
There will be no visitation, and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 13 to May 15, 2020.