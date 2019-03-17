|
|
Michael K. Charles Sr.
November 9, 1955 - March 12, 2019
Middletown, NY
Michael K. Charles Sr., age 63, of Middletown, NY passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home in Middletown. Michael was born November 9, 1955 in the Bronx, NY. He is the son of the late Rudolph Charles and the late Gloria (Manuel) Charles.
Michael was a graduate of Goshen High School and a well renowned athlete in both track and football. He was a former employee of the Goshen Historic Race Track and retired after 26 years of dedicated service to the village of Goshen, NY DPW. He loved his job, especially plowing in the winter. He loved all the people on his route, and they loved him back. He proudly served as a member of the volunteer fire police for the village of Goshen for a short period of time.
He is survived by his wife, Tessa (Guarino) Charles. They would have celebrated 23 years of marriage in April and he leaves her with a deeply broken heart. He also leaves behind his beloved children: Melissa Charles, Michael Charles, Alicia Charles and Aishana Banks-Robinson. Additionally, he leaves behind his grandchildren: Lu-Aisha Charles, Keyana Zollner, Tra Zollner, Zenian Charles, Zarion Charles, Nevaeh Charles, Mackenzie Solis; great-grandson, Dimitri Rosser; brother, Rudolph Charles Sr. and his beloved nephews.
His family would like to honor and thank Mary "Ma" Sumpter and Diane Dinah as his loving guardian angels this last year.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday March 23rd at St. John's AUMP Church, Goshen NY with Pastor Ross officiating. Please join us for a celebration of his life from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; anyone wishing to, may stay for the memorial service immediately following.
There will be no interment service.
Arrangements under the care of Donavan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019