Michael Kehoe, Sr.
May 30, 1955 - February 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Michael Kehoe Sr., 64 of New Windsor, NY, passed away in the loving company of his family at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Son of the late Frank and late Elida Kehoe, he was born on May 30, 1955 in Newburgh. Mike was retired from Wakefern Food Corp. in Middletown.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Judy, at home; his son, Michael Kehoe Jr. and wife, Lindsey of Bullville and daughter, Elizabeth Maida and husband, Joseph of Middletown; four granddaughters: Madison, Taylor, Lexis and Jillian; and sister, Marie Kehoe. In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his sister, Cathy Myers.
A Wake will take place from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 10th at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. A Funeral will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 11th at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St. in Newburgh. Burial will be for family only.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020