Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 562-4411
Wake
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
View Map
Wake
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Valley Funeral Home Inc
239 Quassaick Ave
New Windsor, NY 12553
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
55 Grand St.
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kehoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Kehoe Sr.


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Kehoe Sr. Obituary
Michael Kehoe, Sr.
May 30, 1955 - February 4, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Michael Kehoe Sr., 64 of New Windsor, NY, passed away in the loving company of his family at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.
Son of the late Frank and late Elida Kehoe, he was born on May 30, 1955 in Newburgh. Mike was retired from Wakefern Food Corp. in Middletown.
Michael is survived by his loving wife Judy, at home; his son, Michael Kehoe Jr. and wife, Lindsey of Bullville and daughter, Elizabeth Maida and husband, Joseph of Middletown; four granddaughters: Madison, Taylor, Lexis and Jillian; and sister, Marie Kehoe. In addition to his parents, he is pre-deceased by his sister, Cathy Myers.
A Wake will take place from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, February 10th at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. A Funeral will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 11th at St. Patrick's Church, 55 Grand St. in Newburgh. Burial will be for family only.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -