Michael "Mickey" Kowalczyk
August 12, 1938 - February 17, 2019
Florida, NY
Michael "Mickey" Kowalczyk of Florida, NY, a retired Custodian for Warwick Valley Central School District, Warwick and a retired onion farmer, entered into rest on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was 80. The son of the late Joseph Kowalczyk and Loretta Kocot Kowalczyk, he was born on August 12, 1938 in Goshen, NY.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marita Spannhake Kowalczyk at home; sisters-in-law, Renate Kuhn of Germany and Corinne Weeden of Florida, NY; two nieces, Donna Calone and Ina Kuhn; two nephews, Paul and Frank Kowalczyk; four great nieces, Laura Kuhn, Cara Ann Calone, Amanda and Kaitlyn Kowalczyk; two great nephews, Evan and Alex Kowalczyk; along with numerous other great nieces, great nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Kowalczyk.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20th from 9 to 10 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019