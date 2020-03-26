|
Michael "Peter" Mazzola
September 15, 1940 - March 24, 2020
New Paltz, NY
Michael "Peter" Mazzola, 79 of New Paltz, New York, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Dover, New Jersey.
Born September 15, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ada (Margolies) Mazzola.
On April 1, 1962 in Kings Park, New York, Peter married Mary Anne DeKams. They had more than 60 happy years together before his passing.
He was employed by IBM in various locations around New York, as a Programmer. He retired from IBM in 1995.
After retirement, he enjoyed reading, cooking and playing poker; usually with his friends from Aloha Acres, but often on-line. He assembled a cookbook of family favorite recipes. He will be greatly missed, especially by his two cats, Angel and Frisky who have already taken over his bedroom.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Anne (DeKams) Mazzola of New Paltz, NY; and his son, Michael P. Mazzola of Margate, FL.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Peter's family with the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020