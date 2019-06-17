|
|
Michael "Red" O'Malley
January 10, 1977 - June 16, 2019
Wallkill, NY
Michael O'Malley, 42, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The son of John J. Jr. and Edith A. (Johnston) O'Malley, he was born January 10, 1977 in Newburgh, and was a graduate of Valley Central High School.
Michael will be fondly remembered for his unique sense humor and the close bonds he shared with his family and friends. He and his beloved yorkie, Gizmo, who never left his side, will forever live in the hearts of his wife, children, parents, and sister.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, Paula O'Malley and their children Amy and Michael; and his sister, Kathleen O'Malley and her fiancé Rashid H. Rashid of Montgomery, NY.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, June 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 20 at the funeral home, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael's name can be made to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd., Walden, NY 12586.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 17 to June 18, 2019