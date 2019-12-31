|
Michael P. Capriano
July 9, 1928 - December 28, 2019
Bronx, NY and Fort Myers, FL
Michael P. Capriano of the Bronx and Fort Myers, Florida, passed peacefully in his sleep on December 28, 2019.
He was born in the Bronx on July 9, 1928 to the late Matilda McMannamon and Michael Capriano. He was predeceased in 2009 by his wife, Jeannette Elis Harmady and is survived by his children: Jan Marie Bennett (Donald) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Michael John Capriano (Barbara) of Huntington Beach, CA; and by his only granddaughter: Lindsay Michele Wheat (Len) of Monticello, NY. He is also survived by many loving cousins in Ireland and the U.S. as well as his former law partner and close friend, Eleanor Flach, who has always been considered family.
He was a 1951 graduate of Iona College and attained a JD from Fordham University in 1957. He was admitted to the NY bar (1958); U.S. District Court (So. And Ea. District) in 1960, the U.S. Court of Military Appeals in 1965, and to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1968. He was a trial attorney in NY from the date of his admission to the bar until his retirement from the practice of law in 2015. He served in the USMC (1952-1974), attaining the rank of Major in the USMC Reserve.
As a boxing coach at Camp Lejeune, he was the recipient in 1954 of the Wilton Garrison Outstanding Coach Award Carolinas Assn., and of a Certificate of Recognition from President Dwight D. Eisenhower. He continued as a professional boxing manager while engaged in the practice of law. In addition to boxing, he was an avid golfer and opera fan. As well as being an extremely successful professional, he was a wonderful Dad, Grandpapa and son-in-law. He will be greatly missed by his family, his professional colleagues, and friends.
A special thank you to the staff of the Cottage at Cypress Cove and Hope Hospice for making his last years filled with comfort, care and love. And to Donald Bennett and Cathy Stefanuk for going above and beyond to help, and Ruckus who brough a smile to his, and all the other residents' faces.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello with Fr. John Tran officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice of Lee County, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020