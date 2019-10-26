|
|
Michael P. Quinn
March 8, 1930 - October 25, 2019
New Paltz, NY
Michael P. Quinn, 89 of New Paltz, went into the arms of the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Ivy Lodge in Saugerties, NY. Born March 8, 1930 in Ballina, Mayo County, Ireland, he was the son of the late Michael and Anne (Daly) Quinn.
On August 13, 1956, in Cloghan, in the county of Offaly in Ireland, he married Teresa McCabe. They had 54 years together before her passing on October 3, 2009.
Michael earned his Bachelor of Art Degree from the University of Dublin and earned his Master's Degree at Loyola University in Maryland. He taught English Literature and Poetry at Rock Valley College in Rockford, IL, from 1965 until his retirement in 1997 and was chair of the English Department. Michael was a devoted parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, Paul Quinn.
He is survived by one daughter, Marian Quinn and her husband, Tommy Weir of Dublin, Ireland, and three sons: Declan Quinn and his wife, Edda, Aidan Quinn and his wife, Elizabeth and Robert Quinn; his grandchildren: Jack, Liam, Mae, Stella, Sarah, Alice, Rae, Ava, and Mia.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after the visitation, at St. Joseph's Church, 34 South Chestnut Street, New Paltz, NY, and beginning at 1 p.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Routes 44/55, Gardiner, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Michael's name be made to The Center for Discovery, P.O. Box 840, Harris, NY 12742 or thecenterfordiscovery.org
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist Michael's family with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandhammerl.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019