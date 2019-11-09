|
Michael Patrick Darch
December 16, 1985 - November 3, 2019
Yulan, NY
Michael Patrick Darch of Yulan, NY, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his home. He was 33.
He was born on December 16, 1985 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the son of the late Edward C. Darch and Kim E. Stephens Darch. Michael was the owner and operator of M&J Tree Service in Yulan, NY.
Surviving are his loving mother, Kim Darch; one brother: Jeffrey Darch and his companion, Tara; one sister: Ann Stephens; nieces and nephews: Jordon, Jasmine and Jayden. He was expecting his first child in December.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Darch and his brothers, Eddie and Patrick.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, November 12th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street, Port Jervis. A Blessing Service will be held at Noon, following Visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Route 55, Eldred, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2019