Michael Patrick Frisbee
December 6, 1968 - April 20, 2020
Campbell Hall, NY
Michael Patrick Frisbee, 51, of Campbell Hall, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. Michael was born December 6, 1968 in Troy, NY, the son of Charles G. Frisbee and the late Mary Margaret (McGaughnea) Frisbee.
He was a High School Math Teacher at Washingtonville High School for twenty-four years.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Frisbee at home; son, Connor; daughters, Michaela, Samantha and Miranda. He is also survived by his father, Charles (Rosemary) of Troy; in laws, Jerry and Kathy Hyland of Goshen; brother, Charles Frisbee of Schenectady; brother, Stephen Frisbee of Utica; sister, Barbara Stahl(Andy) of Georgia; brother, Daniel Frisbee (Kimberly) of Clifton Park; and brother in law, Joseph Hyland of Goshen; and many beloved nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his mother, Mary Margaret McGaughnea Frisbee and brother in law, Michael Hyland.
Michael was a loving father and husband, dedicated teacher as well as an active member of the Knights of Columbus, Tau Epsilon Phi brother, Moffat Library Trustee, parishioner of St. Mary's, WHS class and NHS advisor. He celebrated his children's activities and interests from swim meets, track meets, dancing, Martial Arts, Pokemon, bagpipes and drums, and academic pursuits.
Due to the ongoing health crisis a Mass and Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date.
Services will be private with the family.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations in Michael's name be made to The or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Arrangements by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020