September 2, 1964 - September 6, 2019
Harriman, NY
Michael Peter Lynch passed away peacefully Friday, September 6, 2019 after a short illness at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in Manhattan, New York at the age of 55.
Michael was born September 2, 1964 in Brooklyn,New York. He was the son of the late Roseanne And Peter Lynch. Michael's passion was playing the guitar and he had a love for New York City.
Michael is survived by a sister, Diane Lynch of Albany New York, a brother, Robert Lynch and his wife, Elizabeth Lynch of Harriman,New York, as well as, aunts,uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
