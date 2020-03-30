|
|
Michael R. Brother
May 7, 1955 - March 26, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Michael passed away at home with his wife of 42 years, Nancy by his side.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his brother, George; his four children: Kelly Leonard, Lacey Trimble, Jennifer Brother, and Dan Brother; and his six grandchildren; Gwen, Quinn, Luke, Katelynn, David and Jax; son in-laws, Tim and Dave and daughter in-law Maggie.
A hydrogeologist by trade, he spent his career working to make the world a cleaner and better place. When he was not in the field, he spent his nights playing music and was known for his booming voice and exceptional harmony singing. He lived a full life in just 64 years, packed with adventure and music.
Michael and Nancy honeymooned on Vickars Island, Lake George; not knowing that their life-long dream would later come true when they purchased their island cabin on the lake. They imparted their love of the Adirondacks, creativity, music and art to their children and grandchildren while spending their summers on the lake.
In the summer, Michael could be found cruising the lake in his beloved Chris Craft, while his grandchildren chanted, "I feel the need...for speed!". He also loved singing around the campfire, backpacking and camping with his grandkids.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you consider a donation to the Lake George Land Conservancy.
Go Red Sox. Climate change is real. 86 45. Arrangements entrusted to William M. Gagan Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020