Michael S. Kaner
January 22, 1955 - November 3, 2019
Roscoe, NY
Michael S. Kaner of Horton Brook, Roscoe, NY, a retired New York City Firefighter who was a 911 responder, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. He was 64.
The son of the late Myron and Lenore Cohen Kaner, he was born January 22, 1955 in Queens, NY.
Michael had been stationed at Ladder Company #52 in the Bronx. He was a volunteer for the American Red Cross and he had been a volunteer EMT.
Michael is survived by his wife, Theresa J. Festa Kaner, at home; two daughters, Jennifer Sands of Queens, NY and Michele Miuta and her husband, Jon of Long Island, NY; one son, David Kaner and his wife, Prenita of Hopewell Jct., NY; one step son, Jason Garrett of Portland, OR and one step daughter, Misty Gravley of New York City; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren and several cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Pamela Kaner.
Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P. O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200. www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019