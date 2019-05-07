|
Michael Schiffman
July 23, 1941 - May 4, 2019
Glen Spey, NY
Michael Schiffman, of Glen Spey, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was 77.
He was the son of the late Charles Schiffman and Rose Feldman, born on July 23, 1941 in Bronx, NY.
Michael attended the ARC day program for the last 2 years, he enjoyed going for coffee and drinking milk with his meals. He could often be found playing music on his organ, listening to music or watching cowboy and western movies.
He is survived by his friends and extended family at Crystal Run Village.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home, followed by burial at Woodbourne Cemetery. Rev. Walter Haff will officiate.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019