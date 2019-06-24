|
Michael Snyderman
June 21, 2019
Warwick, NY
Michael Snyderman of Warwick, NY, a member of Engine Co. #3 Fire Department for over 20 years and a 26 year resident of the area, passed away of June 21, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center. He was 77 years old.
Michael was a member of The Knights of Pythias, Trout Unlimited, and he was also an avid Saltwater fisherman. Many in Warwick will remember him for his help in their time of need.
Survivors include Lorraine Sniderman, his wife, best friend, and fishing partner for over 31 years. He is also survived by his brother, Mark and his wife, Celeste, niece Ann, and nephew, Matthew.
There will be no visitations. A Memorial Service will be held a later date at Mulder Chapel at Warwick Conference Center located at 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Funeral arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn, and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the s Project at , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 24 to June 25, 2019