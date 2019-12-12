|
Michael T. Hoey
November 3, 1949 - December 10, 2019
Milford, PA
Michael T. Hoey, 70 of Milford, PA, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center, Wilkes Barre, PA. He was a retired custodian for Delaware Valley School District, U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Marsh Kellogg American Legion Post # 139, Milford, PA.
The son of John Bartley and Marjorie Elizabeth (Martin) Hoey, he was born November 3, 1949 in Middletown, NY. He was married to the late Margaret Ann "Magee" (Lohden) Hoey.
Michael leaves behind his daughter, Erin Burns of Bristow, VA; son, Michael Hoey of American Falls, ID; and twin grandchildren, Lilly and Aidan.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 15 at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16 with Rev. Keith Raser officiating. Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA with military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337 or Milford Fire Department Ambulance Corp, PO Box 1369, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019