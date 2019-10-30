|
Michael T. Morrison
February 19, 1966 - October 29, 2019
Phillipsburg, NJ
Michael T. Morrison of Phillipsburg, NJ, a Carpenter for the NJ Carpenters Union, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was 53.
The son of Michael J. Morrison and the late Jean Zaorski Morrison, he was born on February 19, 1966 in Franklin, NJ.
He is survived by his two daughters, Olivia and Grace Morrison of Hackettstown, NJ; father, Michael J. Morrison of Middletown; sister, Christine Knibbs of Middletown; sister, Patricia Johnston and husband Joseph of Middletown; brother, Dr. James Morrison D.V.M. and wife Karen of Waban, MA; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1st at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Rte #1, Pine Island, NY 10969. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 1st at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019