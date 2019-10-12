|
|
Michael Todd Jones
November 20, 1968 - October 4, 2019
Liberty, NY
Michael Todd Jones, of Liberty, NY, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was 50. He was the son of Junior (Walter) Jones and Kinda Scott-Jones, born on November 20, 1968, in Liberty, NY.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Jessica Jones and survived by his children, Shane Jones, Lizzy Jones, Donovan Furgison- wife Dahlia, Destiny Moore; grandchildren, Coralye Mae Moore and two bundles of joys on the way.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Colonial- Ramsay Funeral Home, 275 Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754. Interment will be held after visitation.
In lieu of Flower please donate to the Hudson Valley Community Services to help stop the drug epidemic throughout the Sullivan County community.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for further information, call 845-292-7160 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019