Michael V. Ryan Obituary
Michael V. Ryan
October 2, 1946 - May 20, 2019
Greenwood Lake, NY
Michael V. Ryan of Greenwood Lake, NY, a retired sergeant with the New York City Police Department serving in the Bronx Precinct 52, passed away on May 20, 2019 at his home. He was 72.
The son of the late Edwin and Maratana Dorney Ryan, he was born on October 2, 1946 in the Bronx, NY.
He retired to Sebastian, Florida after his retirement, where he enjoyed playing golf and watching his NY Sports Teams especially the Yankees and the Jets. He returned home to Greenwood Lake to spend his final days with his family.
He was a life member of the Greenwood Lake Elk's Lodge and a life member of the Sergeant's Benevolent Assn. of the NYPD.
He is survived by his family members: Gail Ryan, Michele Francis, Keith Ryan, Sean Ryan, Joan-Marie Ryan and Dawn Ryan; his grandchildren: Jacqueline Ryan, John-Michael Ryan, Daniel Francis, Robert Francis and Matthew Ryan.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave., Greenwood Lake, NY.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Greenwood Lake Elk's Lodge.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 21 to May 22, 2019
