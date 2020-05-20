Michael W. McDoal
November 20, 1945 - May 18, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Michael W. McDoal of Livingston Manor, NY, a lifelong area resident and a 50-year member of Local #17, Newburgh, NY, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Roscoe Rehab and Residential Health Care Facility in Roscoe, NY. He was 74.
The son of the late Thomas F. and Hazel Finch McDoal, he was born November 20, 1945 in Lowville, NY.
Mike was a graduate of Roscoe Central School – Class of 1964; he served Our Country in the US Army from 1965-67. He was a Radar Specialist and Recon Scout in Vietnam.
In 1967 he started his career with Local #17, retiring in 2003. He was a former longtime member and Past Chief of the Rockland Hose Co. #1 and he had attended the Cornerstone Community Church in Grooville; in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, camping in his motorhome, especially at Clute Memorial Park in Watkins Glen and was an avid reader, especially enjoyed reading Zane Grey and Louis L'Amour; and he enjoyed listening to Gospel music.
Survivors include a step daughter, Sherri Will and her husband Paul of Livingston Manor, NY; a sister, Teresa J. Dumeier of VA; two brothers, William McDoal and his wife Kathleen of Roscoe, NY and Joseph P. McDoal and his wife Esther of VA; daughter-in-law, Tammie Davenport; his grandchildren, Jason Will, Brian Will, Flint Davenport, Wade Davenport and Katrina Davenport; a great granddaughter, Cameryn Will; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 32 years, Charlotte Cobb McDoal on Aug. 3, 2019, two brothers, Thomas V. and Jon M. McDoal and by one sister, Kathleen M. Bujanovsky.
Due to the current health crisis, private visitation and funeral services will be held.
Burial will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY. The Rev. Paul Nilsen will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Roscoe Rehab & Residential Health Care Facility – Patient's Fund 420 Rockland Road, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, Railroad Ave. Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 20 to May 21, 2020.