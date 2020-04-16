|
Michael W. Murphy
August 4, 1954 - April 5, 2020
Middletown, NY
Michael W. Murphy, 65 of Middletown, New York, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Michael was born August 4, 1954 to the belated Michael W. Murphy and Clarabelle (McCagg) Murphy in Philmont, New York.
Although Michael was born with a disability (cerebral palsy) he didn't let that stop him from living. He worked for many years at The News of the Highlands before retiring. He was an avid Yankees fan and also took great pride participating in in Syracuse during his youth, winning gold silver and bronze.
Michael is survived by nine siblings: Melissa "Missy" Schermerhorn (Matthew), James Murphy (Tammy Knox ) both of Stuyvesant, NY, Andrew Murphy of Kinderhook, NY, Floyd Murphy, Kimberly Hayes (Leo) both of Hudson NY, Deborah Nostrand (Kenneth) of Taghkanic, NY, Jean Race (Wade), Patricia Race (William) both of Philmont, NY, and Harriet Leftwich (Michael) of Alabama.
Michael is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins; also survived by his in-laws, David and Lorna Johnston, of Middletown, NY. Michael was predeceased by his loving wife, Sharon (Johnston) Murphy.
A special thank you to those who provided love and care for him through the years and all of those at Walkhill Living Center whom he came to know and love.
Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send donation in his name to give.specialolympics.org
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020