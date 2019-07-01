Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Michal James Wale


1945 - 2019
Michal James Wale Obituary
Michal James Wale
November 23, 1945 - June 28, 2019
Fuquay-Varina, NC
Michael James Wale died June 28th at Duke Hospital from complications of Acute Leukemia. He was 73.
He was born in Lakeland, Florida, and spent most of his life in Upstate New York before moving to Fuquay-Varina, NC in 2014. Michael was a graduate of Liberty High School and continued on to receive a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse. He then served his country as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Corrections Counselor for the N.Y.S. Department of Corrections at Wallkill Prison for 30 years before retiring in 2001.
Michael was the son of the late George and Irene Kelly Wale. He is predeceased by sister Marise Wale and Brother-in-law Albert Birkett. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Paula Wale, son Brian Wale, daughter Michelle Langan and her husband Andrew Langan, sister Kathleen Wale Birkett, and beloved granddaughter Lillian Langan. Michael also leaves behind two Aunts, many Cousins and several Nieces and Nephews.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Rd Fuquay-Varina, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 1 to July 2, 2019
