Michele "Mikie" Forbes
March 13, 1948 - May 29, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Michele "Mikie" Forbes passed away on the early morning of Friday, May 29, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 72 years old.
Mikie was born on March 13, 1948 to the late William and Catherine Keohane Foley.
Mikie was a warm, friendly person with a huge heart and spunky personality. She had a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor. She was the past Auxiliary Chaplain, past Auxiliary Secretary and past Commissioner of the Pocatello Fire District. She previously worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a manager. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Mikie is survived by her two loving sons: Scott and his wife Christine, and Keith and his wife Stephanie. She is further survived by her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored: Sienna, Liam, Abbey and Molly; her sister, Kathie Graf, and her brother, Jimmy Foley and Debbie, and nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
She was predeceased by her parents: William and Catherine Foley; her brother, Dennis Foley; and brother-in-law, George Graf.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. To post an online condolence please visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com. Donations may be made in Mikie's honor to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 30 to May 31, 2020.