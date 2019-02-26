|
|
Michele L. Weed
January 29, 1969 - February 23, 2019
Unadilla, NY
Michele L. Weed, 50, of Unadilla, NY, Gold Medal Equestrian Special Olympian, passed away Saturday morning, February 23, 2019, at her home. She is the daughter of Marian and Robert Wilson of Unadilla and Lawrence Weed of Walker Valley, Ulster County. She was born January 29, 1969, in Middletown.
She is survived by her parents; sister, Stephanie Weed and husband, William Walker Jr. of Walker Valley; nieces, Jacqueline and Jim Schoenleber of Middletown, and Sierra Walker of Walker Valley; great-nephew, Nicholas Bellomo; great-nieces, Eleanor Bellomo and Ava Schoenleber; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Jack and Mrytle Thorn and Eleanor and Warren Gould.
She touched many lives through her 50 years and was loved by all who knew her. She was a Gold Medal Equestrian Special Olympian.
Memorial Services will be at noon Saturday, March 2, at the First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main St., Unadilla, NY, with the Rev. Paul E.C. Hamilton, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Thompson Ridge, NY at a later date. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral, beginning at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ATCP, 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd., Suite 105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 (www.atcp.org) or Catskill Area Hospice & Palliative Care, 297 River Street, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820 or First Presbyterian Church, 156 Main Street, Unadilla, NY 13849.
Arrangements by the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Unadilla, NY. Online condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019