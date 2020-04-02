|
|
Michele M. Montondo
August, 22, 1959 - March 31, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Michele M. Montondo of Marlboro entered into rest surrounded by her loved ones, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was 60.
Daughter of the late Robert Mosley and Carol (Van Norstrand) Mosley, she was born on August, 22, 1959 in Auburn, NY.
Michele was a Licensed Practical Nurse, trained at BOCES in Wayne County, NY. Her career included working as a school nurse, for a family healthcare practice and as a pre-school teachers aide. A woman of faith, she was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walden and the Lattintown Baptist Church in Marlboro.
Survivors include her husband, Jon; a son, Matthew Montondo and his husband, Kevin Wallenstein of Hillsborough, NJ; and a daughter, Melinda Montondo of Marlboro, NY.
In lieu of flowers, at Michele's request, please perform a random act of kindness.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020