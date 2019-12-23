|
|
Michele Small
November 13, 1958 - December 19, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Michele Small, 61, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Michele was married for 28 years to Peter Small, who survives at home. She was a parishioner of New Harvest Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, and Street Rock Ministries.
Michele was the most caring, sweet, selfless and gentle person to walk the earth. Her gentle voice could warm any heart. She may have been small in stature but she was mighty in her faith in the Lord.
In addition to her husband Peter, she is survived by her children, Joseph Small of Newburgh and Maria Small of Rochester; her niece Robyn Madden; brother-in-law Thomas Small; and numerous friends and family. She was predeceased by her grandmother, Anne "G.G." Paoli. Michele touched the lives of everyone she met. Our hearts are filled with her endless love, and our minds are at peace knowing her spirit is with the Lord, singing, dancing, and cooking for our family in heaven.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Church, with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019