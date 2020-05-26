Michelle M. Gorta "Aunt Shelley"

December 27, 1955 - May 20, 2020

Cornwall, NY

Michelle Gorta, beloved animal rescuer and resident of Cornwall, passed away on May 20, 2020 at the young age of 64 after a short but hard fought battle with cancer. Michelle was born in Hackensack, NJ, on December 27, 1955, to Yvonne Tibor and Albert Gorta. She graduated from Pascack Hills High School in 1974 and became a resident of Orange County in 1983.

Michelle devoted her life to animal advocacy and rescue by taking dozens of dogs off the streets and placing feral cats into loving homes. She sacrificed her home to countless abused animals over the years, making sure to find just the right adopter for each one. Michelle was the founder of the Canine Sanctuary and made countless friends through her rescue work and even got a spot on the National Geographic's Rescue Ink TV show. To say her passing is a blow to the animal rescue community is a huge understatement.

Michelle was just as much a cornerstone to her family as she was to all of the animals she saved. She was at the center of every gathering and event and the glue that held her family together. Though she did not have children of her own, Michelle devoted her life to her nieces and nephew.

Michelle is survived by her brother Christopher Riggins, sister Suzanne Raggo, niece Lisette Riggins, niece Yvonne Raggo, and nephew Anthony Raggo. Michelle is predeceased by her sister Leslie as well as her parents.

Life will not be the same without you, Aunt Shelley, but we will get by because you would never want our losing you to hold us back. Thank you for your love, guidance, and all the wonderful memories. Fly high, Michelle. You are finally at peace with all the animals you ever loved.

A proper and deserving memorial will be held as soon as circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michelle's name to the Hudson Valley SPCA-The Canine Sanctuary's sister rescue.



