Michelle S. Goncalves
August 4, 1964 - July 7, 2019
Livingston Manor, NY
Michelle S. Goncalves of Livingston Manor, NY, a home maker and lifelong area resident died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her home. She was 54.
The daughter of Esther Zeininger Rivera Alsdorf and the late Eddie Rivera, she was born August 4, 1964 in Livingston Manor, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Jose G. Filho, Sr., at home; her mother, Esther Zeininger Rivera Alsdorf and her husband, Hezzy; three daughters: Esther Davis and her husband, Elgee Belisario of Binghamton, NY, Natasha Goncalves of Livingston Manor, NY and Nicole Zeininger of No. Carolina; three sons: Jose Filho, Jr. of Monticello, NY, Shaun Zeininger of Loch Sheldrake, NY and Gemael Wallace, Sr.; three sisters: Bridgette Kleinberger and her husband, Abe of Swan Lake, NY, Julie Peixoto of White Sulphur Springs, NY, and Marisa Santiago and her husband, Johnny of Hurleyville, NY; two brothers, Joseph Conacho of Livingston Manor, NY and Eddie Rivera and his wife, Gina of Liberty, NY; several grandchildren including: Gemael J. Wallace, Kerah D. Goncalves, Di'Vyne Justice, Shaun Zeininger, Jr., Olivia May, Noah, Genevieve, Robert Dunn, Jr., Eliasia Santiago, Zier Tate and Zahnaya Tate; her great-grandchildren: Daruis Gandulla and Saeziah Ortiz; several nieces and nephews; and a dear lifelong friend, Gloria Ortiz.
She was predeceased by her father, one grandson, Gesiah Melique, and one nephew Wilcere Gamble.
Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Pastor Paul Mitton will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200 or www. Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 11 to July 12, 2019