Miguel A. Rojas, Jr.
November 8, 2019
Chester, NY
Miguel A. Rojas Jr., a retired Medical Technologist for over 20 years and a 30 year resident of the area, died on November 8, 2019 at his home in Chester, New York, surrounded by his loving and caring family. He was 66 years of age.
Miguel was born in 1953 in Brooklyn, NY; he was an avid sports fan and proudly rooted for the NY Mets, NY Jets, and Ohio St. Buckeyes.
Miguel is survived by his wife, Mindy Rojas of Chester and his two sons, Michael of Falls Church VA, and Matthew of Chester. Miguel is also survived by his sister, Lourdes Melendez, as well as his niece, Michelle Reyes and nephew, Michael Melendez.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 11th and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12th at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950. A Life Celebration will take place at 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that memorial contributions be made in Miguel's name, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Thomas F. and Brendan T. Flynn and the Staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019