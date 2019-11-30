|
Mildred Casson
December 8, 1924 - November 27, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Mildred A. Casson, 94, an area resident since 2003 and formerly of Paupack, PA, died peacefully on November 27, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Born on December 8, 1924 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Anthony and Anna (Campo) Margarita. She had been employed as an elementary school teacher for the NYC Board of Education in the Bronx for 35 years. She was a member of the American Federation of Teachers. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, she also enjoyed playing blackjack, cooking and traveling.
On April 6, 1947 in the Bronx, Mildred married Robert A. Casson who died on April 14, 2003. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Marguerite Casson, in 2010; and her grandson, Matthew Byer, in 2014.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Barbara Doetsch of Pine Bush; and her granddaughter, Nicole Byer of Pine Bush.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 7 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
